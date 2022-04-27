At military parade, Kim vows to boost North Korea nuclear arsenal

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :North Korea will rapidly accelerate the development of its nuclear arsenal, leader Kim Jong Un said while overseeing a vast military parade showcasing his most powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles, state media reported Tuesday.

Despite biting sanctions, North Korea has doubled down on Kim's military modernisation drive, test-firing a slew of banned weapons this year while ignoring US offers of talks -- as analysts warn of a likely resumption of nuclear tests.

Dressed in a white military uniform trimmed with gold brocade, Kim watched as tanks, rocket launchers and his largest ICBMs were paraded through Pyongyang late Monday for the founding anniversary of North Korea's armed forces, state media reported.

Kim said he would "take measures for further developing the nuclear forces of our state at the fastest possible speed", according to KCTV footage of his speech.

"The nuclear forces, the symbol of our national strength and the core of our military power, should be strengthened in terms of both quality and scale," he said.

Repeated negotiations aimed at convincing Kim to give up his nuclear weapons programmes have come to nothing, and he warned Monday he could use his atomic arsenal if North Korea's "fundamental interests" were threatened.

- Warning to Seoul? - North Korea had paused long-range and nuclear tests while Kim met then-US president Donald Trump for a bout of doomed diplomacy, which collapsed in 2019.

Last month Pyongyang test-fired an ICBM at full range for the first time since 2017, and satellite imagery shows signs of activity at a nuclear testing site, which was purportedly demolished in 2018 ahead of the first Trump-Kim summit.

State Department spokesman Ned price said Tuesday Washington was still "open to engaging in diplomacy and dialogue" on ending the North's nuclear programme.

"But we also have an obligation to address the recent provocations that we've seen from the DPRK including its two recent ICBM launches," he told reporters, referring to the North by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Kim's messaging on the purpose of his nuclear weapons could be a response to South Korea's new hawkish, conservative President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, who takes office May 10, analysts said.

"Yoon has threatened a pre-emptive strike on Pyongyang if needed, and Kim seems to be indirectly saying that he may have to respond with nuclear tactics," said Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies.

Kim's uniform with a marshal's star -- North Korea's highest military rank -- was also a signal for Seoul, said Cheong Seong-chang of the Sejong Institute.

"It symbolises his ultra-strong stance to the incoming Yoon Suk-yeol administration," he said.

Kim's parade speech "suggests that the threshold for North Korea's use of nuclear weapons can be lowered even further", he added.