UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Summit To Mend Ties, Modi, Xi See Common Challenge On 'terror'

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 08:30 AM

At summit to mend ties, Modi, Xi see common challenge on 'terror'

Mahabalipuram, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Indian host Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged at an informal summit to cooperate against "radicalisation", India said late Friday, after the Asian giants with historically prickly ties had exchanged sharp words over Kashmir.

The seaside meeting aimed at mending relations after India irked China by its splitting of Jammu and Kashmir state into two in August. The decision will also make the area's Ladakh region -- part of which is claimed by Beijing -- a separate Indian administrative territory.

At their talks on Friday, the leaders acknowledged a common challenge, Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said.

"Both leaders said that these were large countries and that radicalisation was a matter of concern to both, and that both would work together to see that radicalisation and terrorism did not affect the fabric of our multicultural, multi-ethnic, multi-religious societies", Gokhale told reporters.

Foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar called it "a highly productive day".

Part of Beijing's Belt and Road infrastructure mega-programme is planned in Azad Kashmir, and Xi held talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Beijing just two days before meeting Modi.

When Xi said he supports Pakistan's "legitimate rights", India's foreign ministry thundered it was "not for other countries to comment on the internal affairs of India".

A dispatch from China's official Xinhua news agency early Saturday gave no specifics on the talks but said Xi received a "warm welcome" from Modi and they agreed their countries "should respect and learn from each other so as to jointly achieve common development and prosperity."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister China Narendra Modi Road Beijing Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir August From Asia Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Honorary doctorate for Sharjah Ruler’s cultural ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits Madrid’s El Escorial Librar ..

8 hours ago

PTI to make government in Sindh after next general ..

9 hours ago

Opposition parties not united on joining Azadi Mar ..

9 hours ago

SDF Says 5 IS Militants Escaped From Prison in Nor ..

9 hours ago

IS Claims Car Bomb Blast in Syria's Qamishlo - Rep ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.