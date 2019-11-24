UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Trump Impeachment Hearings, 'American Dream' Looms Large

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 10:30 AM

At Trump impeachment hearings, 'American Dream' looms large

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :As impeachment hearings play out in Washington, high-level officials, many of them immigrants or children of immigrants, who have testified before Congress are being forced to defend their loyalty to the United States.

Ukrainian-born Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council expert, rebuffed attacks by proudly stating at the proceedings: "The uniform I wear today is that of the United States Army." Like many of his peers who have testified, he embodies the "American Dream," as an immigrant who rose to the top.

Having displayed exemplary service to their country, they boast of patriotic gratitude for the United States, which gave them opportunity -- and for some, refuge from oppression.

But that attitude has given them little cover from attack as they participate in the impeachment investigation against Donald Trump, spurred by a phone call in which he asked Ukraine to investigate one of his potential 2020 presidential election opponents.

Vindman, whose family fled anti-Semitism in the Soviet Union to New York when he was just three, has been subject to sharp criticism from the president and his allies.

As a respected member of the White House National Security Council, he testified before the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday wearing his dress blue uniform displaying his combat infantry badge, campaign ribbons and a Purple Heart received for wounds suffered by a roadside bomb in Iraq.

Following his testimony, which touched on the pressure the president's cohorts had placed on Kiev, Trump cast doubts on his allegiance.

One guest commentator on the conservative tv channel Fox news even accused him of being a spy for Ukraine.

During the hearing, an attorney for the House Republicans questioned him at length about the fact that a Ukrainian official had offered him the position of minister of defense in Kiev. Vindman explained that he never knew if the offer was serious and immediately declined.

Repeating multiple times that he is an American, he told the Intelligence Committee that "as a young man I decided that I wanted to spend my life serving the nation that gave my family refuge from authoritarian oppression." - What 'makes America great' - Two day later, former national security council expert Fiona Hill, who was Vindman's superior, echoed the same message.

Almost "everyone immigrated to the United States at some point in their family history. And this is for me what really makes America great," said Hill who was born in England and became an American "by choice" in 2002.

"This country has offered me opportunities I never would have had in England. I grew up poor with a very distinctive working-class accent. In England in the 1980s and 1990s, this would have impeded my professional advancement," she said.

She herself has been described by far-right detractors as a "globalist" and "mole" of George Soros, the billionaire philanthropist who is often the subject of anti-Semitic campaigns.

- 'It's very intimidating' - Hill joked about the matter but said she was furious that the former ambassador to Kiev, Marie Yovanovitch, who was born in Canada to parents who fled the Soviet and Nazi regimes, suffered such attacks.

Yovanovitch was called back to the United States in May, after a smear campaign orchestrated by Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. Her absence, Democrats say, gave Trump and his allies freer rein in the country.

Less than an hour into the hearing, the president erupted spectacularly on Twitter with an attack on the highly regarded former envoy.

Asked what effect Trump's tweet might have on her and other witnesses, Yovanovitch appeared unnerved.

"It's very intimidating," she told the panel, after also speaking of her "gratitude for all that this country has given my family and me." US ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, whose parents fled Nazi Germany first to Uruguay and then to Seattle in the United States, grew up in a family that he said "was eager for freedom and hungry for opportunity." In an editorial Will Bunch of the Philadelphia Inquirer called out what he said was a "subliminal theme" running through the proceedings: that immigrants fleeing oppression "became zealous defenders - only to see a dangerous demagogue threaten to drag their country into a muck."Adam Schiff, chairman of the Democratic-controlled House committee conducting the impeachment inquiry, said that "the few immigrant stories we've heard just in the course of these hearings are among the most powerful I think I've ever heard.

"You and Colonel Vindman and others are the best of this country and you came here by choice and we are so blessed that you did," he told Hill.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Attack Army Ukraine Poor Washington Canada Twitter White House Iraq European Union Trump Germany Young Man George Same Kiev Superior Seattle Philadelphia New York United States Uruguay May Democrats Congress 2020 Family TV All From Best Top

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 24, 2019 in Pakistan

19 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE has made great strides in preserv ..

49 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French Minister of Arme ..

10 hours ago

East Africa storms kill 39 in Kenya and Tanzania

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of Brazilia ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.