At UN, Delegates Of Pakistan, India Spar Over Kashmir Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2022 | 02:10 PM

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Representatives of India and Pakistan Tuesday clashed at the United Nations after Pakistani Ambassador Munir Akram called for humanitarian assistance for the people of the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), saying they are "oppressed" daily by 900,000 Indian troops.

Ambassador Akram made that statement in the Humanitarian Affairs Segment of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), which is taking place in New York.

An Indian representative reacted to the Pakistani envoy's remarks, claiming that Jammu and Kashmir was an integral part of India, and accused Pakistan of supporting terrorism.

Exercising her right of reply, Pakistan's representative Saima Saleem said Jammu and Kashmir is not and has never been part of India's territory, as multiple United Nations resolutions define it as a disputed territory.

Ms. Saleem said the future of this disputed territory should be decided by a free and impartial plebiscite, a decision India accepted.

"Since 5 August 2019," she said, "India is on its way to transform occupied territory from a Muslim majority state to a Hindu majority territory in barefaced violation of 4th Geneva Convention and international law.

"Due to ongoing conflict, there is a dire humanitarian crisis in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir."As regards the talk about terrorism, Ms. Saleem said it is an attempt on part India to camouflage its own state terrorism.

