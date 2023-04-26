UrduPoint.com

At UN, Pakistan Calls For Closing Digital Gap, Combating Disinformation

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2023 | 03:00 PM

At UN, Pakistan calls for closing digital gap, combating disinformation

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan has called for addressing the digital divide -- the gap between under-connected and highly digitalized countries -- to help the developing usher in rapid all-round progress.

"Most of the poor around the world lack reliable and affordable internet access giving rise to the digital divide, which is emerging as a new form of inequality between and among states," Pakistani delegate Mariam Shaikh told the UN Committee on Information as it began its general debate on Tuesday.

Ms Shaikh, who is the press counsellor at the Pakistani mission to the UN, also voiced concern over the issue of growing inequality in access to timely, multilingual communications, with a reported 2.9 billion people never having used the Internet, 96 per cent of whom reside in developing countries.

"We believe that a Global Digital Compact can potentially serve as a universal and consensus global framework on digital issues, especially in addressing the digital divide, enhancing connectivity, and supporting digital transformation," she added.

Emphasizing the importance of trustworthy, verifiable information in a world beset with crises and in an environment rife with inaccurate reports, Ms Shaikh called for mainstreaming multilingualism and redoubling efforts to combat misinformation and disinformation.

In this regard, the Pakistani delegate called for support to be lent to the digital transformation of developing countries.

Further, she called for efforts to be made to address the issue of unequal access to information, due to a lack of linguistic diversity, pointing out that this posed a challenge amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the recent floods in Pakistan, with a report by Translators Without Borders drawing attention to a dangerous information gap that amplified the risk faced by affected communities.

To address this issue, Ms Shaikh called on the UN Department for Global Communications to strengthen international support for the dissemination of multilingual information, enabling it to be available in multiple languages in times of emergency.

Further, steps must be taken by the Department to raise awareness about assistive technologies and to promote their design and distribution, she added.

Disinformation, misinformation, and other forms of false information especially online, she said, were inciting social divisions and creating mistrust in public institutions and widening the information gap.

In addition, it leads to the growth of hate speech and propaganda of Islamophobia and other forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, negative stereotyping, and stigmatization "Hate is a threat to everyone; Combating it must be a collective effort," the Pakistani delegate added.

In conclusion, Ms Shaikh reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to the principles of the UN Charter and human rights, including the freedom of expression and access to information, combating disinformation in all its manifestations, as well as upholding the principles of independence, pluralism, and diversity of the media.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet World United Nations Poor Progress Independence Media All Billion

Recent Stories

ADSB to participate at upcoming IMDEX 2023 in Sing ..

ADSB to participate at upcoming IMDEX 2023 in Singapore

3 minutes ago
 'No compromise to be made on provision of best fac ..

'No compromise to be made on provision of best facilities to Pakistani pilgrims ..

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister directs CDA to fast track develop ..

Finance Minister directs CDA to fast track development projects for overseas Pak ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th April 2023

6 hours ago
 EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukraini ..

EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukrainian Grain Imports - Budapest

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.