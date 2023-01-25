UrduPoint.com

At UN, Pakistan Calls For Protecting Suffering People Of Indian-occupied Kashmir, Muslims In India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2023 | 09:50 AM

At UN, Pakistan calls for protecting suffering people of Indian-occupied Kashmir, Muslims in India

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan has urged those who propagate the concept of responsibility to protect, or R2P, to reflect on the need for collective action to protect the people of occupied Palestine and of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"For more than 7 decades, India has, through force and fraud, denied the right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people, in violation of multiple resolutions of the Security Council prescribing a free and fair plebiscite," Ambassador Aamir Khan, deputy permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, told a special meeting of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) on 'Social and economic measures to prevent genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity".

The Pakistani envoy also drew international community's attention to the "systematic campaign" under way in India by the adherents of Hindutva where Muslims are murdered by lynch mobs, subjected to periodic pogroms and robbed of their livelihoods and citizenship, under the patronage and with the encouragement of the ruling BJP-RSS Government.

Most recently, he said, a BBC documentary has also examined the pogrom against Muslims during the riots in the western state of Gujarat in 2002, noting that the documentary, which was banned in India, underlined that the campaign had "all the hallmarks of an ethnic cleansing." Noticing this dangerous trend, Professor Gregory Stanton, the founder of Genocide Watch, has warned that a genocide of Muslims could very well happen in India.

"Such crimes fall squarely within the ambit of the World Summit's decisions on the responsibility to protect," Ambassador Aamir Khan said.

(The concept of R2P rests upon three pillars: the responsibility of each State to protect its populations; the responsibility of the international community to assist States in protecting their populations; and the responsibility of the international community to protect when a State is manifestly failing to protect its populations.) "One specific circumstance where provisions of the principle of protection should apply is in situations of foreign occupation or alien domination, which can easily spiral into genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity," the Pakistani envoy said.

"We would request the views of those who propagate the R2P concept on the need for collective action to protect the people of occupied Palestine or of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir," Aamir Khan added.

In conclusion, he said Pakistan looks forward to further discussion on the application of the R2P concept, adding that any collective action must be authorized by the Security Council.

In her opening remarks, ECOSOC President Lachezara Stoeva highlighted how the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, together with global commitment on the responsibility to protect, underscore the need to uphold the dignity and worth of every person on the planet.

Ms. Stoeva said protecting fundamental freedoms and human rights, including socio-economic rights, underpins the 2030 Agenda, and is critical both to address the root causes of conflict and to make communities more inclusive and resilient.

However, she warned that promises were not enough in the face of current global challenges, which are undermining progress towards achieving sustainable development and reversing gains made.

"These challenges require reinvigorated multilateralism and a stronger United Nations. It requires us to engage with all stakeholders, including young people and women, to promote social progress, better living standards and human rights for all," she said.

The President of the UN General Assembly, Csaba Korosi, spelt out that Genocide refers to acts aimed at destroying a national, ethnic, racial or religious group and "sad experience" has shown that it is a gradual process.

Hate speech, dehumanization of groups as "others", and recurrent violations of their rights are precursors to mass atrocities, he added.

"Like a weed, genocide has roots in discrimination and artificially aggregated ethnic, religious or social differences. The seedling of genocide breaks through when the rule of law breaks down," Korosi said.

Preventing genocide requires pulling out its roots, he added, as well as protecting at-risk communities, including minorities and especially women and girls.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India World Riots United Nations Palestine Aamir Khan Young Jammu Progress Citizenship Women Muslim All Government Sad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2023

32 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 25th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 25th January 2023

37 minutes ago
 4.1 million stayed in Abu Dhabi hotels, generating ..

4.1 million stayed in Abu Dhabi hotels, generating AED5.4 billion in revenues in ..

8 hours ago
 French Railway Workers Schedule Strikes for Februa ..

French Railway Workers Schedule Strikes for February 7-8 Over Pension Reform - R ..

10 hours ago
 Shiffrin claims historic 83rd World Cup ski win

Shiffrin claims historic 83rd World Cup ski win

10 hours ago
 'Police School of Investigation' established to ca ..

'Police School of Investigation' established to capacitate AJK officers in holdi ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.