UrduPoint.com

At UN, Pakistan Calls For Raising Funds To Help Handicapped People Lead Better Life

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2022 | 01:10 PM

At UN, Pakistan calls for raising funds to help handicapped people lead better life

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan urged the world community to mobilize financial resources to provide assistive technology devices, products and services to the more than 1 billion persons with disabilities in an effort to improve their living standards, independence and social inclusion.

"Recognition of right to development of persons with disabilities can provide a formidable foundation for international cooperation and solidarity," Pakistani delegate Saima Saleem told a meeting of States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities on Wednesday.

Ms Saleem, a counsellor at the Pakistan Mission to the UN who is herself visually impaired, said the coronavirus pandemic has posed greater challenges for persons with disabilities, and, apart from mobilization of funds for assistive technology devices for them, she made a series of proposals for staging a "resilient" recovery.

The proposals included: -- The international community step up its efforts to fulfill sustainable development needs of persons with disabilities by implementing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); -- Member states, United Nations and business enterprises create employment opportunities by providing reasonable accommodations, as also reservation of employment quotas for persons with disabilities; -- Developing and Least Developed Countries be provided necessary funding through International Financial Institutions, ODA (official development assistance) and donor assistance to help persons with disabilities improve their living standards.

-- Ensure inclusion and access to social protection programmes and universal health coverage; -- Member states and the United Nations re-double their efforts to make infrastructure accessible; and, -- Urgently deal with Human rights violations of persons with disabilities in conflict settings and situations of foreign occupation.

"Addressing developmental needs and ensuring human rights of persons with disabilities is crucial for creating inclusive and participatory societies," the Pakistani delegate said at the outset of her remarks.

"As a State Party to Convention of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities since 2011, Ms. Saleem said, the Pakistani government continues to promote and protect human rights and developmental needs of persons with disabilities, through a wide range of legal, policy and administrative measures.

These included: formulation of ICT Act for Persons with Disabilities 2021; reservation of 2% quota across the board in public sector employment; integration of the rights of persons with disabilities in all programs and activities related to relief and rehabilitation during disasters by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA); inclusion in universal health coverage and social protection schemes; and introduction of inclusive education.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology United Nations Business Education Independence All From Government Billion Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker driver who saved countless li ..

59 minutes ago
 Lahore Qalandars gift a brand new car to their ski ..

Lahore Qalandars gift a brand new car to their skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th June 2022

4 hours ago
 Rs 23.83b allocated for industrial sector

Rs 23.83b allocated for industrial sector

13 hours ago
 Farmers welcome Rs 53.19 bln allocation for agri s ..

Farmers welcome Rs 53.19 bln allocation for agri sector

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.