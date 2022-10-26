UrduPoint.com

At UN, Pakistan Calls For Steps To Offset Threats To Regional, International Security

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2022 | 09:50 AM

At UN, Pakistan calls for steps to offset threats to regional, international security

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Reaffirming that international peace and security depended on stability at the regional levels, Pakistan has called for the preservation of balance in the defence capabilities of states at the lowest level of armaments and military forces.

Speaking in a thematic debate in the General Assembly's First Committee, which deals with disarmament and international security issues, Ambassador Aamir Khan, deputy permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, also underscored the special responsibility of states with larger military capabilities in promoting agreements for regional security and pursuit of disarmament measures in an equitable and balanced manner.

"Several regions of the world have benefited from the application of these principles and guidelines in the areas of conventional arms control, risk reduction measures, confidence-building measures (CBMs), particularly at the regional and sub-regional levels," he said in the debate on 'Regional Disarmament and Security'.

The ultimate aim of regional approaches should be to enhance regional and global peace and security, particularly in regions mired in tensions. Preventing the possibility of military attack launched by surprise and avoiding aggression remained important goals of conventional arms control.

Confidence-building measures could lead to favourable measures for the peaceful settlement of disputes, as well as facilitate solutions to situations which might cause international friction, Aamir Khan said.

"Without progress towards eliminating underlying disputes and causes of mistrust between states, the utility of confidence-building measures diminishes," he said, adding that they alone cannot act as a substitute nor a precondition for steps towards the peaceful settlement of disputes.

However, he added, confidence-building measures were not a goal in themselves and should be pursued in conjunction with earnest efforts for peaceful dispute settlement in line with the Charter.

A stable balance of conventional forces and weapons was necessary to ensure strategic stability, the Pakistani envoy said.

For several years, he said, Pakistan has led initiatives at the United Nations to promote the goals of regional disarmament, conventional arms control, and CBMs.

In this regard, he told the committee that the Pakistan delegation will present three resolutions on regional disarmament; confidence-building measures in the regional and sub-regional context; and conventional arms control at regional and sub-regional levels.

"These draft resolutions recognize the significance of and complementarity between regional and global approaches to arms control, disarmament and confidence building to promote international peace, security and stability," Aamir Khan said, as he called for their adoption.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Attack World United Nations Aamir Khan Progress Lead From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2022

29 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th October 2022

34 minutes ago
 At UN, Pakistan urges faithful implementation of I ..

At UN, Pakistan urges faithful implementation of Indo-Pak Indus Water Treaty

9 hours ago
 New UK Prime Minister Sunak May Face Similar Fate ..

New UK Prime Minister Sunak May Face Similar Fate as Truss Amid Economic Storm

9 hours ago
 Estonian Foreign Minister Urges EU to Introduce Ni ..

Estonian Foreign Minister Urges EU to Introduce Ninth Sanctions Package Against ..

10 hours ago
 US State Dept. Says in Contact With Griner Lawyers ..

US State Dept. Says in Contact With Griner Lawyers After Russian Court Upholds S ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.