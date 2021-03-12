UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At UN, Pakistan Highlights Huge Losses Suffered By Kashmiris Under India's Military Siege

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 10:00 AM

At UN, Pakistan highlights huge losses suffered by Kashmiris under India's military siege

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan told the United Nations Security Council on Thursday that India's "inhuman" military siege of occupied Jammu and Kashmir has caused $3.5 billion in economic loss to the civilian population, saying the coercive actions of Indian troops in the disputed territory violated UN resolutions.

In a statement submitted to 15-member Council that debated the link between conflict and food security, Ambassador Munir Akram said that situations of conflict as well as foreign occupation remained one of the principal sources of global hunger and starvation.

"The complete communications blackout, imposition of shoot-at-sight curfews, and severing of all transport links, imposed now for nearly 600 days, has prevented Kashmiri farmers from reaching their farmlands and resulting in acute food shortages," the Pakistani envoy said.

Thousands of acres of farmland remained untended, with Kashmiris having watched helplessly as the produce of their Apple orchards has rotted away, he said. Farm products, constituting the entire year's worth of income for most Kashmiri farmers, had perished without reaching markets.

"Such deliberate actions to coerce the civilian population into submission constitute violations of UNSC resolution 2417 (2018), which inter alia calls for protecting civilian objects, sources of food production and distribution; and condemns actions that deprive civilian populations of all essentials indispensable for their survival," Ambassador Akram said.

These measures, he added, were also against a 1970 UN General Assembly resolution which, among other elements, guarantees peoples living under foreign occupation, effective control over their natural resources and economic activities.

The siege was imposed on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) on 5 August 2019 to forcibly change the status and demographic composition of the UN-recognized disputed territory, as well as to deny the Kashmiri people their UN-prescribed right to self-determination, it was pointed out.

Pakistan, he said, supported the resolution of ongoing conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy on the basis of UN resolutions and international agreements.

A peaceful and stable Afghanistan was indispensable for peace and stability, Ambassador Akram said, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had consistently maintained that the Afghan conflict must be ended, not by military force, but through a political settlement involving the full spectrum of the country's political landscape.

"We believe that sustainable peace in Afghanistan can only be achieved through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process," the Pakistani envoy said, pointing out that Pakistan had fully facilitated the peace and reconciliation process.

Pakistan had also committed US$ 1 billion to development in Afghanistan, and nearly US$ 500 million has already been used for infrastructure and capacity-building projects to spur economic growth for the entire region.

Conflict-induced food insecurity has assumed even greater significance in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Pakistani envoy said.

"Failure to address this challenge will exacerbate existing global and national inequalities, thereby feeding the vicious cycle of hunger, deprivation, poverty and conflict...

"We must address the systemic causes of poverty and hunger; eliminate rural poverty and protect our food systems, which are the main source of livelihoods for nearly 4.5 billion people," he added.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Resolution Prime Minister United Nations Jammu August 2018 2019 Apple Market All From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

37 minutes ago

EU welcomes Libyan unity government

8 hours ago

AED4.3 bn in credit facilities to UAE quarrying &a ..

10 hours ago

Met office indicates additional water requirement ..

9 hours ago

Alfa Romeo chief Vasseur positive for Covid-19, si ..

9 hours ago

Sweden's Crown Princess tests positive for Covid-1 ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.