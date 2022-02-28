At UN Top Court, Kyiv Accuses Moscow Of 'planning Genocide'
Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2022 | 02:10 AM
The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Kyiv filed an application with the International Court of Justice accusing Russia of "planning acts of genocide in Ukraine", the Hague-based court said Sunday.
In the application, Kyiv also accused Russia of "intentionally killing and inflicting serious injury on members of the Ukrainian nationality", the ICJ said in a statement.