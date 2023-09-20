Open Menu

At UN, Turkiye's Erdogan Calls For Kashmir Resolution Through Dialogue

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2023 | 07:50 AM

At UN, Turkiye's Erdogan calls for Kashmir resolution through dialogue

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute through dialogue to promote peace, stability and prosperity in South Asia.

In his wide-ranging address to the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, he underscored the need for peace in Kashmir, as he outlined Turkiye's position on conflicts, including Cyprus, Syria, Yemen, Myanmar and Afghanistan, hoping that peace would prevail.

"Other developments that will pave the way for regional peace, stability and prosperity in South Asia will be the establishment of a just and lasting peace in Kashmir through dialogue and cooperation between India and Pakistan," added Erdogan, who makes it a point to refer to Kashmir in his speeches at the UNGA.

On Afghanistan, he said, "The Afghan people, who have been going through difficult times for half a century, are in dire need of humanitarian assistance and support regardless of political motives."The president said that transformation of the Afghan interim government into an inclusive administration, in which all segments of society were fairly represented, would pave the way for Afghanistan to be positively received in the international arena.

