At US Confab, Republicans Embrace 45 Commandments For Victory

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2023 | 11:40 AM

At US confab, Republicans embrace 45 commandments for victory

National Harbor, United States, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :"Never get mad," and don't deploy technical jargon: girding for battle after recent election setbacks, Republicans this week unveiled to diehard activists what they consider foolproof strategies for winning back the White House and other political posts next year.

"In 2022 a lot of us in this room were upset because there wasn't the red wave we expected" in November's mid-term elections, host Corey DeAngelis tells a panel at CPAC, America's annual conservative convention held through Saturday in suburban Washington.

But President Joe Biden's Democrats "have awakened a sleeping giant," insists the conservative clad in a blue suit.

Come the next presidential election, he promises an eager audience of activists, conservatives will make sure "those socialists can go and cry harder." Just what is this recipe for success in 2024, the year CPAC attendees dream of reclaiming the presidency, seizing the Senate and expanding their narrow majority in the House of Representatives?All Republicans must do is follow 45 simple maxims, assures Dena Espenscheid, a member of the Leadership Institute which specializes in training conservative in grassroots organizing and campaigning.

Apply these commandments, and victory is "almost guaranteed," she says enthusiastically.

