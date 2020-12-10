Atalanta beat Ajax to reach Champions League last 16

Amsterdam, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Atalanta secured a return to the Champions League knockout stages on Wednesday following a 1-0 win at Ajax that sent the Italians through as Group D runners-up behind Liverpool.

Substitute Luis Muriel struck the decisive goal five minutes from time, shortly after the dismissal of Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch in Amsterdam, as Atalanta won their fifth successive away game in the competition.