Atalanta flatten Parma to return second in Serie A

Milan, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Luis Muriel scored twice as Atalanta brushed aside relegated Parma 5-2 to move back into second place in Serie A on Sunday.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side are closing in on a third consecutive season of Champions League football as they sit two points ahead of third-placed Napoli with three games to play.

"There's still two weeks to go and a lot can happen," said Gasperini with Juventus and AC Milan a further point behind the Bergamo side before they clash later on Sunday in Turin.

Atalanta have the top attack in Serie A ahead of newly-crowned champions Inter Milan which they added to in Parma with Ruslan Malinovskyi grabbing the first after 12 minutes.

Muriel and Matteo Pessina came on after the break and the Colombian set up the Italian for the second six minutes later.

Muriel then struck twice within 10 minutes in the final quarter of an hour to bring his tally to 21 goals this campaign.

Aleksei Miranchuk grabbed a fifth in injury time after Juan Brunetta and Simon Sohm had pulled two goals back late for Parma.

Earlier Sassuolo kept their Europa League hopes alive with a 2-1 win over Genoa, with goals in either half from Giacomo Raspadori and Domenico Berardi.

Roberto De Zerbi's side are eighth, two points behind Roma, who crushed relegated Crotone 5-0 to end the capital side's four-match winless league run, days after their Europa League exit to Manchester United.

Borja Mayoral and Lorenzo Pellegrini both scored twice each with Henrikh Mkhitaryan getting his first goal in over three months.

Cagliari won the battle with relegation rivals Benevento 3-1, to move four points clear of the drop zone, equal on points with Torino who held Hellas Verona 1-1.

Benevento were awarded a late penalty which could have snatched a 2-2 draw, but it was overruled after a VAR review.

Joao Pedro sealed the win for the Sardinians deep into injury time.