UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Atalanta Held By Spezia Before Liverpool Trip, Immobile Helps Lazio Win

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 01:20 AM

Atalanta held by Spezia before Liverpool trip, Immobile helps Lazio win

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Atalanta were held to a goalless draw against promoted Spezia on Saturday days before their Champions League trip to Liverpool as Serie A rivals Lazio got back winning 2-0 under torrential rain at Crotone.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side were wasteful in front of goal, settling for a second consecutive draw as they failed to find the net for the first time this season.

Atalanta are fifth, equal on 14 points with sixth-placed Lazio after eight games.

Both are three points behind Serie A leaders AC Milan who travel to third-placed Napoli on Sunday.

"Technically it was not a good performance but there are no easy matches and the team did what they had to do," said Gasperini, who left some players at home a day after they returned from international duty.

"I always thought that the national team was good for players, that it was a stimulus. But it has never happened that they arrive on Friday and play on Saturday.

"Eight players returned, I left four of them at home." Germany's Robin Gosens missed several chances to break the deadlock, having a goal ruled offside after an hour in Cesena.

Diego Farias hit the woodwork for Spezia with Duvan Zapata denied by the post before the break.

The visitors pushed to score after the break with Gosens finishing off a Zapata headed cross after 56 minutes, but the Colombian was ruled to have been offside.

Spezia, in 12th, could thank goalkeeper Ivan Provedel for the point with a double save from Mario Pasalic and Gosens, with the Croatian denied again late.

- Immobile makes a splash - In Calabria, Ciro Immobile scored on his return from coronavirus isolation with his diving header putting Lazio ahead after 21 minutes on a waterlogged pitch in southern Italy.

It was the fourth Serie A goal in six games this term for the top scorer in Europe last season, who had missed Lazio's previous two league games.

The Italy international was also involved in the second goal, sending Joaquin Correa through just before the hour mark as the rain briefly subsided.

Argentine Correa fired in his first league goal this season from a tight angle through the legs of Crotone goalkeeper Alex Cordaz.

"Ciro's a leader, scoring a very important goal in a difficult match," said coach Simone Inzaghi, whose side host Zenit Saint Petersburg in the Champions League next week.

"We had problems with Covid and injuries. Today we had important players out like Sergej Milinkovic-Savic... those who replaced them gave their best.

"I'm happy for Correa, he scored in the Champions League and today in the league.

"Let's not forget that he arrived on Friday after two days of travel and with jetlag. I asked him for this huge sacrifice and he repaid me today."Crotone fell to their sixth defeat in eight games as they remain winless in their return to the top flight after two seasons in Serie B.

Champions Juventus, in seventh position, host Cagliari later Saturday looking to close the gap on AC Milan.

Related Topics

Europe Germany Liverpool Crotone Cagliari Petersburg Italy Sunday Post From Best Top Coach Juventus AC Milan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN chief calls appointment of AU envoys for Ethiop ..

55 minutes ago

DRAP approves locally invented device to detect CO ..

55 minutes ago

Opposition should realize severity of coronavirus, ..

55 minutes ago

5 dead as van collides with truck in Kala Shah Kak ..

2 hours ago

Duma Lawmaker Says Moldovan President-Elect Sandu' ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan, Iran hailed for hosting Afghan refugees ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.