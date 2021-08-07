(@FahadShabbir)

Rome, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Merih Demiral on Friday joined Atalanta on loan from Juventus, the Turkey defender's arrival expected to lead to Cristiano Romero's departure for Tottenham Hotspur being made official.

Atalanta did not outline the details of the deal which took Demiral to Bergamo, but Italian media reports say the 23-year-old arrived on a one-year loan deal worth 2.5 million Euros ($2.9 million) with an option to buy for 25 million euros plus add-ons.

Juventus in turn announced on Friday that Atalanta had taken up their option to buy Romero for 16 million euros.

This means Atalanta will now complete the sale of Romero, who recently won the Copa America with Argentina, to Spurs for a reported 50 million euros plus another five million in add-ons.

Romero played 42 times in all competitions on loan at Atalanta last season, helping them to third in Serie A and the last 16 of the Champions League.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side begin the new Serie A season on August 21 away at Torino.