UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Atalanta's Koulibaly And Ghoulam Test Positive For Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 02:10 AM

Atalanta's Koulibaly and Ghoulam test positive for coronavirus

Milan, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Napoli defenders Kalidou Koulibaly and Faouzi Ghoulam have both tested positive for coronavirus, the Serie A club confirmed on Friday.

Senegalese international Koulibaly, 29, returned a positive after 30-year-old Algerian Ghoulam's result was announced earlier in the day.

The club said that Ghoulam was tested on Thursday and later on Friday announced that: "After swabs carried out this morning Kalidou Koulibaly tested positive for Covid-19." Both players are asymptomatic and will isolate at home, the club added.

The pair will miss Saturday's league trip to Genoa with Napoli due to host champions Juventus next weekend.

Atalanta then face Napoli in an Italian Cup semi-final, second leg, at Bergamo on Wednesday but the holders are also losing players.

Napoli were already without the club's record scorer Dries Mertens to injury and midfielder Diego Demme is in doubt after taking a knock to the head during the goalless first leg this week.

Captain Lorenzo Insigne limped off during the game in Naples with a calf problem.

Related Topics

Bergamo Genoa Naples Juventus Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Poland warns diplomat's expulsion from Russia coul ..

1 hour ago

Wellens escapes to take Etoile de Besseges lead

1 hour ago

No change in Pakistan's principled position on Jam ..

1 hour ago

Merkel, Macron defend EU vaccine strategy

1 hour ago

C.Africa extends state of emergency by six months

1 hour ago

Canada trade deficit narrows to Can$1.7 bln in Dec ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.