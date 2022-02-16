UrduPoint.com

Ater 20 Years In WTO, China Economy More 'state-led Than Ever: US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Ater 20 years in WTO, China economy more 'state-led than ever: US

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :After 20 years as a member of the World Trade Organization, China has failed to adopt the institution's rules and has become an even more "state-led, non-market" economy, US President Joe Biden's administration said Wednesday.

"China also has a long record of violating, disregarding and evading WTO rules to achieve its industrial policy objectives," the office of the US Trade Representative said in its annual report for Congress.

"In fact, China's embrace of a state-led, non-market approach to the economy and trade has increased rather than decreased over time, and the mercantilism that it generates has harmed and disadvantaged US companies and workers, often severely," USTR said, adding Beijing has not honored its trade commitments over time.

Related Topics

World China Beijing Congress

Recent Stories

PM directs to take effective measures to provide m ..

PM directs to take effective measures to provide maximum relief to masses

12 minutes ago
 IMF loan has not eased pressure on rupee

IMF loan has not eased pressure on rupee

27 minutes ago
 Kremlin Welcomes Biden's Readiness for Security Ta ..

Kremlin Welcomes Biden's Readiness for Security Talks With Russia

7 seconds ago
 Two gangsters held in sialkot

Two gangsters held in sialkot

8 seconds ago
 Kremlin says 'positive' that Biden wants to contin ..

Kremlin says 'positive' that Biden wants to continue talks

9 seconds ago
 Kremlin denies responsibility for Ukraine cyberatt ..

Kremlin denies responsibility for Ukraine cyberattack

11 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>