UrduPoint.com

Athens Evacuates Greeks From Ukraine As Russia Advances

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Athens evacuates Greeks from Ukraine as Russia advances

Athens, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Athens on Wednesday launched an operation to evacuate Greek diplomats, journalists and other citizens from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol as Russian forces pushed further into the country.

A Greek foreign ministry source said a convoy of cars would head west under Russian assurances of safety, picking up people from other cities including Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia.

"Last night, 130 people expressed a desire to leave, it's not clear how many will turn up," the official told AFP.

A group of 26 Greeks and family members were relocated from Odessa to Moldova on Monday, and another 50 Greeks and Cypriots from Kiev and Odessa were flown out of Romania with their families on Tuesday, the foreign ministry said.

The Greek migration ministry has said some 1,500 people have fled to Greece from Ukraine.

But many members of Ukraine's ethnic Greek community of over 100,000 do not want to abandon their homes.

"(Russian empress) Catherine the Great took us out of our Crimea homeland. We already lost one homeland, we don't want to lose another," Mariupol resident Athina Hatzinova told Greek public television ERT on Wednesday.

"I'm staying with my mother. She's 83, and we don't have a mode of transport.

"From the first day, my mother said she's not leaving, I'm not leaving either," she said, noting the distance of 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) to Moldova.

Greece says Russian airstrikes have killed a dozen members of the ethnic Greek community.

Russia denies this and says Ukrainian forces are to blame.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Athens Mariupol Odessa Kiev Romania Moldova Greece Family TV From

Recent Stories

PM will inaugurate issuance of interest-free loans ..

PM will inaugurate issuance of interest-free loans under Kamyab Pakistan program

2 hours ago
 COVID-19 claims more 22 lives in Pakistan during l ..

COVID-19 claims more 22 lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 Uzbekistan President to arrive in Pakistan tomorro ..

Uzbekistan President to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

2 hours ago
 PSL 7 comes to a whooping end; TECNO doubles the f ..

PSL 7 comes to a whooping end; TECNO doubles the fun with its Predict & Win acti ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd Mar ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd March 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>