Athens Evacuates More Greeks From Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Athens evacuates more Greeks from Ukraine

Athens, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Athens evacuated Greek expatriates and citizens from Odessa to Moldova, Greek Foreign Minister, Nikos Dendias said.

"The operation Nostos 4 for the evacuation of 25 people from Odessa was successfully completed", Dendias said in a tweet adding that the evacuees who were accompanied by the General Consul of Greece in Odessa, Dimitris Dohtsis, passed the Ukrainian-Moldavian border.

According to Athens news Agency quoting diplomatic sources, among the evacuees, nine are members of the crew of a Greek-owned ship stranded at the port of Odessa since the beginning of the war.

On Friday, a convoy of 21 cars with over 80 people that had left Mariupol on Wednesday arrived in Budapest.

A group of 26 Greeks and family members were relocated from Odessa to Moldova on Monday, and another 50 Greeks and Cypriots from Kyiv and Odessa were flown out of Romania with their families on Tuesday, according to the Greek Foreign Ministry.

The Greek migration ministry said on Saturday that from the beginning of the war in Ukraine, 3,155 people have fled to Greece. Among them, 906 are minors.

Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi has said a former migrant camp near the northern town of Serres had been set aside to accommodate people.

A migration ministry source said the Sindiki camp can accommodate up to 700 people.

Greece says Russian airstrikes have killed nearly a dozen members of the ethnic Greek community of over 100,000 people.

Russia has denied this and says Ukrainian forces are to blame.

