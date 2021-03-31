UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Atherton's Son Takes Apart Old Enemy Yorkshire's Attack

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Atherton's son takes apart old enemy Yorkshire's attack

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Former England captain and Lancashire opening batsman Mike Atherton revelled in belting historic rivals Yorkshire's bowlers round the ground -- on Wednesday his son Josh de Caires did the same only for his university side.

The 18-year-old retired on 118 on the third and final day of the friendly between Leeds-Bradford Universities and Yorkshire as part of their preparations for the county championship campaign.

De Caires is not destined to play for Lancashire, however, as he signed a contract with Middlesex last year, which will take him through till he has finished his studies.

He has yet to play for the first XI but the Middlesex academy graduate showed his precocious talent when he turned out for their second XI aged just 15.

He scored a century in the 2019 Second XI Championship against Hampshire.

His century for Leeds-Bradford Universities came against an experienced bowling line-up including England international David Willey, himself the son of a former Test and ODI player.

Father Michael played 115 Tests for England, hitting 7,728 runs including 16 centuries.

Related Topics

Century Atherton David Same 2019

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality, RTA join &#039;AI Code Hub&#03 ..

1 hour ago

Global Village claims hat-trick of wins at 2021 Mi ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber organises webinar on investment ..

1 hour ago

ECC decision to allow import of cotton, sugar from ..

1 hour ago

Sublime Commercial Investment acquires AED 3.5 bn ..

1 hour ago

The New Era of Stabilization: vivo X60 Pro Enables ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.