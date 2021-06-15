UrduPoint.com
Athletes Face Olympic Ban For Violating Virus Rules In Tokyo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Athletes could be kicked out of the Tokyo Olympics if they violate virus rules including daily testing and mask-wearing, organizers said Tuesday as they unveiled updated guidelines just over five weeks before the opening ceremony.

The latest and final version of the rules for athletes runs 70 pages, complete with comic strips intended to explain the complex web of rules that organizers say will keep the Games safe.

Officials hope the restrictions will build confidence among Japan's sceptical public that the Games can be held safely even though the pandemic has not yet been brought under control.

Olympic officials and Tokyo 2020 organizers emphasized new specific penalties for athletes if they violate rules -- including warnings, fines or even "temporary or permanent ineligibility or exclusion from the Games.

" Officials did not clarify whether that sanction meant athletes could be barred from future Olympics as well as Tokyo.

"We expect you to play by the rules, but if you don't there will be sanctions that could be coming your way," said Pierre Ducrey, Olympic Games operations director for the International Olympic Committee.

With just weeks to go, Tokyo is under a virus state of emergency and no decision has yet been taken on whether any domestic spectators will even be allowed to attend, after overseas fans were banned earlier this year.

Organisers are trying to shift the narrative, emphasising the safety measures they are taking and that the majority of athletes and those in the Olympic village will be vaccinated and kept away from the Japanese public.

