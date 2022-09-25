Athletics: Eliud Kipchoge factfile

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Factfile on Eliud Kipchoge after the Kenyan set a new world marathon record in Berlin on Sunday: Name: Eliud Kipchoge date of birth: 05/11/1984 Place of birth: Kapsisiywa, Kenya Family: Married, three children Career Olympics: Rio 2016 marathon - gold; Tokyo 2020 marathon - gold World championships 5000m - gold (2003) Marathon world record: 2:01:09 (Berlin 25/09/22) World marathon majorsChicago 2014; Berlin 2015; London 2015; London 2016; Berlin 2017; London 2018; Berlin 2018; London 2019; Tokyo 2021; Berlin 2022.