UrduPoint.com

Athletics High Jump Legend Dick Fosbury Dead At 76: Agent

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Athletics high jump legend Dick Fosbury dead at 76: agent

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Athletics legend Dick Fosbury, who revolutionised high jumping with his signature "Fosbury flop" has died, his agent confirmed on Monday. He was 76.

Fosbury's agent Ray Schulte said in a statement that the 1968 Olympics gold medallist had died early Sunday from lymphoma.

"It is with a very heavy heart I have to release the news that longtime friend and client Dick Fosbury passed away peacefully in his sleep early Sunday morning after a short bout with a recurrence of lymphoma," Schulte said.

"Dick will be greatly missed by friends and fans from around the world. A true legend, and friend of all!" Born in Portland, Oregon in 1947, Fosbury was to become one of the most influential athletes in the history of track and field for developing the innovative high-jumping technique which upended his sport in the 1960s.

Prior to Fosbury's emergence, high jumpers typically attempted to clear the bar using the "straddle technique" in which they would take off face forward while attempting to twist their body mid-leap over the bar.

Fosbury however turned the conventional wisdom on its head with his new approach which would become immortalised as the "Fosbury Flop" and remains today the standard technique used by elite high jumpers.

Instead of tackling the bar head on, the rangy, 6ft 4in Fosbury would arc towards the bar on his run-up before taking off backwards and "flopping" over the bar.

"Few athletes in history have done their thing as uniquely as Dick Fosbury," former US high jump coach John Tansley wrote in 1980.

"He literally turned his event upside down." Fosbury first began experimenting with new ways of high jumping while still in school, but his new approach first gained global attention in 1968.

Victory at the US college championships was followed by a win at the US Olympic trials in Los Angeles.

At the Mexico City Olympics, Fosbury won the gold medal after clearing a height of 2.24m with his third jump -- a new Olympic and US record -- to pip team-mate Ed Caruthers, with the Soviet Union's Valentin Gavrilov taking bronze.

Related Topics

World Died Portland Los Angeles Mexico City Sunday Gold Olympics Bronze Event From Coach

Recent Stories

UAE Regulations Lab issues licence for Electric Ve ..

UAE Regulations Lab issues licence for Electric Vertical takeoff and landing air ..

50 minutes ago
 UAE launches Manara Centre to promote regional co- ..

UAE launches Manara Centre to promote regional co-existence

2 hours ago
 Mashreq Bank provides $15.5 billion of sustainable ..

Mashreq Bank provides $15.5 billion of sustainable finance and adaptation-relate ..

2 hours ago
 Restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran a ..

Restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia is a very impo ..

2 hours ago
 50% discount on COVID-19 fines effective from Marc ..

50% discount on COVID-19 fines effective from March 15

2 hours ago
 PM accords in-principle approval to set price of c ..

PM accords in-principle approval to set price of cotton at Rs8500 per 40kg for t ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.