Open Menu

Atkinson Strikes On Debut As England Thrash New Zealand In 2nd T20

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Atkinson strikes on debut as England thrash New Zealand in 2nd T20

Manchester, United Kingdom, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :England debutant Gus Atkinson took four wickets as the hosts hammered New Zealand by 95 runs in the second Twenty20 international at Old Trafford on Friday.

The fast bowler finished with excellent figures of 4-20 and wrapped up the game in style by taking three wickets in an over as New Zealand, set a stiff chase of 199, collapsed to 103 all out.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid took 2-18 in three overs.

Victory left T20 world champions England 2-0 ahead in the four-match series, this win following their equally emphatic seven-wicket success at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday.

Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook laid the foundations for Friday's overwhelming win.

Bairstow batted through the innings for 86 not out and Brook made a dashing 67 in England's 198-4.

The pair put on 131 for the third wicket in just 65 balls after England captain Jos Buttler won the toss.

Bairstow struck eight fours and four sixes in 60 balls faced.

Brook, controversially omitted from reigning champions England's squad for the upcoming 50-over World Cup in India, struck fives sixes in his 36-ball innings.

New Zealand captain Tim Southee conceded 23 runs in one over, with the paceman returning figures of 1-48.

The tourists were never in the hunt with the bat, only Tim Seifert (39) offering much resistance in an innings where just two other batsmen reached double-figures, with Glenn Phillips contributing 22 and Mark Chapman making 15.

New Zealand slumped to 8-2 in their reply, with Devon Conway chipping Atkinson to Liam Livingstone at deep square leg to give the 25-year-old quick his first international wicket in the second over.

The dangerous Finn Allen then miscued a pull off Sam Curran and was comfortably held by Will Jacks.

Phillips looked to be launching something of a recovery before Rashid had him caught on the boundary by Brook.

Chapman, after launching spinner Liam Livingstone for a straight six, then found the same fielder.

Daryl Mitchell was caught behind off Brydon Carse, Mitchell Santner clean bowled by Jacks and Adam Milne reversed swept Rashid to Moeen Ali at slip.

Seifert fell when he sliced Atkinson high into the Manchester sky before wicketkeeper Buttler held a steepling catch.

Southee and Lockie Ferguson then fell in the same Atkinson over -- the 14th -- to set the seal on another dominant England display.

The series continues at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Related Topics

India T20 World Rashid Jos Same Manchester Conway Mitchell Livingstone Mark Chapman Mitchell Santner Old Trafford Sunday National University All From New Zealand

Recent Stories

MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decis ..

MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decision

9 hours ago
 Soupe snatches Vuelta stage seven win, Martinez st ..

Soupe snatches Vuelta stage seven win, Martinez still leads

9 hours ago
 Super Typhoon Saola nears Hong Kong, southern Chin ..

Super Typhoon Saola nears Hong Kong, southern China

9 hours ago
 AJK PM asks public to pay electricity bills for sm ..

AJK PM asks public to pay electricity bills for smooth supply of system

9 hours ago
 Dubai Holding’s iconic 19.28-metre Hatta Sign br ..

Dubai Holding’s iconic 19.28-metre Hatta Sign breaks Guinness World Records ti ..

10 hours ago
 Balochistan CM expresses concern on smuggling of s ..

Balochistan CM expresses concern on smuggling of sugar

10 hours ago
Ali Mardan Domki orders non-stop action against sm ..

Ali Mardan Domki orders non-stop action against smuggling of sugar

10 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for savin ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for saving youth from drugs

10 hours ago
 Joburg fire toll rises as S.Africa debates 'hijack ..

Joburg fire toll rises as S.Africa debates 'hijacked' buildings

10 hours ago
 Special Secretary Punjab Higher Education Departme ..

Special Secretary Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED) to abide by LHC verd ..

10 hours ago
 Balochistan govt reshuffle major administrative of ..

Balochistan govt reshuffle major administrative officers

9 hours ago
 Soldier embraced martyrdom while thwarting terrori ..

Soldier embraced martyrdom while thwarting terrorists attack in Tirah

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous