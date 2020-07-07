UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Atlanta Mayor Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 10:20 AM

Atlanta mayor tests positive for coronavirus

Washington, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who gained nationwide recognition for her handling of turbulent anti-racism protests, tested positive Monday for coronavirus.

"COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive," Bottoms tweeted.

In an interview with CNN, she explained that she and her husband, who also tested positive, had decided to get tested because he had been sleeping more than normal since Thursday.

"I'm still in a state of shock because I don't have any idea how we were exposed," Bottoms said.

She also experienced light symptoms -- a mild headache and dry cough -- but attributed them to allergies.

Bottoms propelled herself to national prominence with a spellbinding speech on May 29 when protests in her city turned destructive as people raged about the police killing of unarmed African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis.

She has since been mentioned as a potential running mate for Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

The US is the world's hardest-hit country, both in confirmed cases and deaths. It has reported almost 3 million COVID-19 cases over 130,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The world's largest economic power has experienced a resurgence of the virus since June that has forced several states to suspend their phased economic reopenings.

Related Topics

World Police George Minneapolis Atlanta May June Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 7, 2020 in Pakistan

6 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay FM discuss bilateral ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Croatian counterpart discuss b ..

8 hours ago

UAE is keen to support and promote the Arab-Chines ..

8 hours ago

UAE plans to conduct more than two million Covid-1 ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.