Atlanta Police Officer Charged With Murder For Shooting Black Man

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:10 AM

Atlanta police officer charged with murder for shooting black man

Atlanta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :An Atlanta police officer has been charged with murder for shooting a 27-year-old man in the back, justice officials announced Wednesday in the latest case to spark anger over police killings of African Americans.

Atlanta District Attorney Paul Howard said police officer Garrett Rolfe had no justification for shooting Rayshard Brooks as Brooks fled, and aggravated the case by kicking Brooks' body as he lay on the ground bleeding.

He also said that Rolfe and fellow officer Devin Brosnan violated multiple police department regulations after they detained Brooks when he was found sleeping in his car in the drive-up line at a local Wendy's fast food restaurant on June 12.

"We concluded that, at the time that Mr Brooks was shot, he did not pose an immediate threat of death or serious physical injury to the officers," Howard said.

