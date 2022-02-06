UrduPoint.com

Atlanta Routs DC As Major League Rugby Opens Fifth Season

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Atlanta routs DC as Major League Rugby opens fifth season

Los Angeles, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Marko Janse van Rensburg scored the opening try of the season as Rugby Atlanta routed Old Glory DC 55-22 on Saturday to launch Major League Rugby's fifth campaign.

The South African hooker, who led the MLR 2021 finalists with eight tries last year, helped power Atlanta to the highest single-match point total in its history with his 19th-minute try.

Atlanta reached last year's championship match only to lose to the Los Angeles Giltinis.

MLR is trying to establish a rugby union foothold in US and Canadian markets with hopes of a US hosting role for a future Rugby World Cup.

It was the debut for Argentine flyhalf Joaquin de la Vega Mendia with Atlanta, which had never managed more than 41 points in any prior match.

Duncan Van Schalkwyk, a South African scrumhalf, scored a try in the 66th minute to lift Atlanta above their prior record point total.

De la Vega Mendia finished off matters with a final try in the 72nd minute, his first with Atlanta.

The MLR began the campaign with 12 teams following the addition of the Dallas Jackals. Seattle won the first two MLR titles in 2018 and 2019 before the 2020 season was halted due to Covid-19.

Related Topics

World Los Angeles Van Seattle Dallas Atlanta Turkish Lira 2018 2019 2020 Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

38 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

43 minutes ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

10 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

10 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

10 hours ago
 PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective m ..

PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective manner: Ayub Afridi

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>