Atlantia, Delta picked for reboot of ailing carrier Alitalia

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Italy's state railway Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) on Monday said it had chosen the Atlantia group, owned by the Benetton family, and the American airline Delta as partners in rebooting ailing flagship carrier Alitalia.

The economy ministry will be the fourth investor in the relaunch of the airline, which has failed to compete with low-cost European rivals and was placed in administration in 2017.