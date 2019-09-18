Atlantia head resigns a year after Genoa bridge collapse

(@FahadShabbir)

Milan, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Giovanni Castellucci resigned Tuesday as head of Italian infrastructure group Atlantia, whose subsidiary Autostrade was responsible for maintenance on the Genoa bridge which collapsed last year leaving 43 people dead, the company said.

"The Company wishes to thank Mr Castellucci for his decisive contribution, during 18 years as part of the Group's leadership team," it said in a statement which made no reference to the disaster which happened in August 2018 .

Castellucci, 60, was chief executive officer of Autostrade at the time of the bridge collapse. He was also CEO of Atlantia from 2006.

The Atlantia statement said that Castellucci would receive a severance package in excess of 13 million Euros ($14.5 million) Any related legal costs will also be met "unless proven fraudulent misconduct emerges".

The group was plunged into fresh crisis last week when two of its affiliates Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) and Spea, were targetted by an enquiry into "false statements" about inspections made on different bridges, and attempts to conceal from transport ministry inspectors the real state of the infrastructuresThe Morandi bridge's two remaining towers were demolished in a giant blast in June to make way for a new structure.