Atletico Madrid sign 19-year-old Joao Felix for 126 million euros

Madrid, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Atletico Madrid on Wednesday signed 19-year-old Portuguese striker Joao Felix from Benfica for 126 million Euros ($142 million), the clubs announced.

The fee is a record for a Portuguese club and for Atletico Madrid and makes the teenager one of the five most expensive players in history.

Joao Felix is a potential replacement for Antoine Griezmann who has already said he is leaving and is expected to join Barcelona after his own release clause dropped to 120 million euros on Monday.

Atletico also lost midfielder Rodrigo Hernandez to Manchester City for 70 million euros earlier on Wednesday.