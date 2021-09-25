UrduPoint.com

Atletico Madrid Suffer Shock Loss To Struggling Alaves

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 07:20 PM

Atletico Madrid suffer shock loss to struggling Alaves

Madrid, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :La Liga's reigning champions were beaten by the bottom club on Saturday as Atletico Madrid's rocky start to the season continued with a shock 1-0 defeat by Alaves.

Victor Laguardia's header in the fourth minute was enough for an unexpected victory for Alaves, who sat 20th at kick-off, after losing all their first five games and failing to score in any of their previous four.

