Atletico Madrid Suffer Shock Loss To Struggling Alaves
Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 07:20 PM
Madrid, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :La Liga's reigning champions were beaten by the bottom club on Saturday as Atletico Madrid's rocky start to the season continued with a shock 1-0 defeat by Alaves.
Victor Laguardia's header in the fourth minute was enough for an unexpected victory for Alaves, who sat 20th at kick-off, after losing all their first five games and failing to score in any of their previous four.