UrduPoint.com

Atletico Mineiro Go Top Of Brazil's Serie A

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Atletico Mineiro go top of Brazil's Serie A

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Matias Zaracho struck a superb second-half goal as Atletico Mineiro moved to the top of Brazil's Serie A standings on Sunday with 1-0 away victory over Botafogo.

Zaracho struck in the 55th minute when his shot from a tight angle rebounded in off the far post. The reigning Brazilian top-flight champions defended resolutely thereafter to secure their eighth win of the season at Rio de Janeiro's Olympic stadium.

Atletico now have 31 points from 17 matches, one point more than second-placed Palmeiras. Botafogo are 11th in the 20-team standings with 21 points.

Meanwhile, Fluminense stayed in the title race by holding Sao Paulo to a 2-2 away draw.

Luciano Neves and Patrick scored for Sao Paulo while Andre and Manoel were on the scoresheet for the visitors.

The result leaves Fluminense fifth in the standings with 28 points while Sao Paulo are ninth, four points further back.

In other Brazilian Serie A fixtures on Sunday, Bragantino won 3-0 at America Mineiro, Fortaleza prevailed 1-0 at Atletico Goianiense and Goias held Juventude to a goalless away draw.

Related Topics

Fortaleza Rio De Janeiro Sao Paulo Brazil Sunday Olympics Post From Top Race Atletico Madrid

Recent Stories

US dollar hits new heights against rupee in interb ..

US dollar hits new heights against rupee in interbank

43 minutes ago
 Tough decisions led PML-N to failure in Punjab by- ..

Tough decisions led PML-N to failure in Punjab by-elections: Nawaz Sharif

2 hours ago
 PML-N sets bright democratic tradition by ensuring ..

PML-N sets bright democratic tradition by ensuring free, fair election: Marriyum

3 hours ago
 PTI wins 15 seats, PML-N manages four seats in 20 ..

PTI wins 15 seats, PML-N manages four seats in 20 seats in Punjab by-polls

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th July 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.