RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Matias Zaracho struck a superb second-half goal as Atletico Mineiro moved to the top of Brazil's Serie A standings on Sunday with 1-0 away victory over Botafogo.

Zaracho struck in the 55th minute when his shot from a tight angle rebounded in off the far post. The reigning Brazilian top-flight champions defended resolutely thereafter to secure their eighth win of the season at Rio de Janeiro's Olympic stadium.

Atletico now have 31 points from 17 matches, one point more than second-placed Palmeiras. Botafogo are 11th in the 20-team standings with 21 points.

Meanwhile, Fluminense stayed in the title race by holding Sao Paulo to a 2-2 away draw.

Luciano Neves and Patrick scored for Sao Paulo while Andre and Manoel were on the scoresheet for the visitors.

The result leaves Fluminense fifth in the standings with 28 points while Sao Paulo are ninth, four points further back.

In other Brazilian Serie A fixtures on Sunday, Bragantino won 3-0 at America Mineiro, Fortaleza prevailed 1-0 at Atletico Goianiense and Goias held Juventude to a goalless away draw.