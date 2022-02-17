UrduPoint.com

Atletico Suffer Shock Loss To Lowly Levante

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Atletico Madrid slid to a 1-0 loss at home to Levante on Wednesday as Diego Simeone's side blew the chance to climb back into the Champions League places in Spain.

The reigning La Liga champions failed to register a single shot on target as bottom side Levante won for only the second time in 24 games this season courtesy of Gonzalo Melero's second-half goal.

Atletico trail fourth-placed Barcelona on goal difference but have played a game more than the Catalans.

It was a seventh league defeat of the season for Atletico, who host Manchester United next week in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

