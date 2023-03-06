UrduPoint.com

Atletico Thrash Sevilla, Celebrate Simeone Record In Style

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Atletico thrash Sevilla, celebrate Simeone record in style

Madrid, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2023 ) :Atletico Madrid crushed Sevilla 6-1 on Saturday to move third in La Liga as Diego Simeone celebrated setting a new milestone as coach.

Memphis Depay struck twice for the hosts, with Antoine Griezmann and Yannick Carrasco adding to the lead, and Alvaro Morata adding a brace in a rout which affirmed Atletico's vast improvement in 2023.

Argentine coach Simeone overtook the late Luis Aragones as the coach in charge of Atletico for the most games, with this his 613rd at the helm of the Rojiblancos after taking charge in 2011.

Simeone has helped Atletico win La Liga twice and the Copa del Rey once, establishing them as a team capable of battling with giants Real Madrid and Barcelona for domestic honours, as well as two Europa Leagues.

His team have misfired this season, suffering a group stage exit in Europe and not joining the title race, but after the World Cup they have found their groove.

Having trailed Real Sociedad since November, they capitalised on the Basque side's draw on Friday against Cadiz to go a point above them and claim third place.

"I asked two things from them, to play with passion and with heart, they have the talent (already)," Simeone told reporters.

"I am calm, I am in the place I love, I like seeing this team lift itself up in the difficult moments." Griezmann sprinted over to celebrate his goal with Simeone on the touchline and said he had hoped for a performance of this calibre.

"What is an important day for him, is an important day for me," Griezmann told Movistar.

"I really wanted this game to be magical for him and the fans, because we deserve it.

"Since the World Cup we've been in an incredible dynamic, (and may it) continue like this."The thrashing left Jorge Sampaoli's Sevilla 16th, a point above the relegation zone, and they could be sucked into it on Sunday.

