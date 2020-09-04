UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Atletico's Costa And Arias Test Positive For Covid-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 08:40 AM

Atletico's Costa and Arias test positive for Covid-19

Madrid, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Spanish striker Diego Costa and Colombian defender Santiago Arias have both tested positive for Covid-19, their club Atletico Madrid said Friday.

Before the resumption of training on Friday, the entire first team squad underwent tests except for Costa and Arias.

"The team has been tested except for those involved in international fixtures with their countries," said an Atletico statement.

"Diego Costa and Santiago Arias, who tested positive during their holidays, are currently isolating and show no symptoms.

"Both players are staying at home complying with all protocols and measures set by the authorities and La Liga.

"Therefore, they will not resume training on Sept. 4 and their return is expected after completing their quarantine."

Related Topics

Holidays Santiago All Atletico Madrid

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Russian Dep ..

7 hours ago

AED27 bn in credit facilities provided to logistic ..

7 hours ago

Health Ministry announces 614 new COVID-19 cases, ..

7 hours ago

UAE partakes in Arab Economy Ministers meeting

8 hours ago

UAE-Saudi relations are steadily growing and will ..

9 hours ago

MOFAIC launches a webpage dedicated to travel guid ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.