Atletico's Felix Likely To Be Out For Two Months After Ankle Surgery

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Madrid, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix underwent right ankle surgery in Porto on Friday, his club said in a statement,.

The striker could be out for two months Spanish media reported.

The 21-year-old, who appeared as a substitute in Portugal's 1-0 loss to Belgium at Euro 2020, has been in pain since December when he fractured his foot.

"Joao Felix was operated on his right ankle by Professor Niek van Dijk, from the University of Amsterdam," said Atletico on Friday.

"The surgery was performed this morning in Porto, under the supervision of the medical services of Atletico Madrid."The Spanish champions have not specified how long Felix, who joined the club from Benfica for 127 million Euros in 2019, will be out of action but the Spanish press is reporting a two-month recovery time.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

