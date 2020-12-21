UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Atmosphere Tense For UK Passengers Held At German Airports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 10:50 AM

Atmosphere tense for UK passengers held at German airports

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :"Please help us leave!" says a woman in a video shared online, one of dozens of passengers from Britain stranded in German airports on Sunday night.

Countries around the world -- including Germany, France and Italy -- have begun banning flights and travellers from the UK after a new strain of coronavirus was detected there.

British travellers still arriving in Germany on Sunday were prevented from leaving the airport, with health officials and nurses -- some dressed in hazmat suits -- administering immediate Covid-19 tests.

These measures hit 63 people arriving in Hanover from Britain, who were kept overnight in the airport and will not be permitted to leave until they receive a negative test result -- expected Monday morning.

In the meantime, the terminal's officials set up campbeds to help passengers spend the night.

Among the detained travellers, the atmosphere was tense.

"We are at Hanover airport and we are held against our will, we were tested and were prohibited from leaving the premises while awaiting the results," said Manuela Thomys, in a video shared online by German daily Bild.

Groups of people including a nine-month-old baby can be seen in the clip. "Please help us leave!" Thomys says.

Local authorities have apologised for the inconvenience caused ahead of Christmas.

"Our aim is to prevent the new variant of the virus from entering the region," Hanover health official Andreas Kranz explained to German news wire DPA.

Germany reported a record in daily new infections on Thursday, surpassing the 30,000 mark for the first time, and has recorded a total of 24,125 deaths.

Scientists first discovered the new strain of the virus -- which they believe is 70 percent more transmissible -- in a patient in September.

But alarm bells were set ringing across Europe last week as the strain appeared to be raging in parts of Britain.

Europe last week became the first region in the world to pass 500,000 deaths from Covid-19 since the pandemic began a year ago.

A spokeswoman for the World Health Organization told AFP that "across Europe, where transmission is intense and widespread, countries need to redouble their control and prevention approaches."

Related Topics

World Europe Christmas France German Germany Italy United Kingdom September Women Sunday From Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 21 December 2020

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah condoles with Emir of Kuwa ..

11 hours ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain condoles with Emir of Kuwa ..

11 hours ago

Ruler of Ajman condoles with Emir of Kuwait on dea ..

11 hours ago

Ruler of Sharjah condoles with Emir of Kuwait on d ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.