ATP and WTA seasons suspended until June 7: organisers

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The ATP and WTA tennis seasons have been suspended until June 7 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the two tour organisers announced on Wednesday.

"The professional tennis season is now suspended through 7 June 2020, including the ATP Challenger Tour and ITF World Tennis Tour.

At this time, tournaments taking place from 8 June 2020 onwards are still planning to go ahead as per the published schedule," the ATP and WTA said in a joint statement.

The announcement temporarily shuts down the men's and women's clay court season a day after the French Open was pushed back to September.