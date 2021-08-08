- Home
ATP Citi Open Results - Collated
Sun 08th August 2021 | 10:50 AM
Washington, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :results on Saturday from the ATP Citi Open (x denotes seed): Semi-finalsJannik Sinner (ITA x5) bt Jenson Brooksby (USA) 7-6 (7/2), 6-1Mackenzie McDonald (USA) bt Kei Nishikori (JPN) 6-4, 3-6, 7-5
