ATP - Delray Beach Open results - collated

(@FahadShabbir)

Delray Beach, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) : results on Saturday from the ATP Delray Beach Open (x denotes seed): 2nd rd Christian Harrison ( USA ) bt Cristian Garín (CHI x1) 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 Gianluca Mager ( ITA ) bt Sam Querrey ( USA x6) 7-6 (10/8), 6-1Sebastian Korda ( USA ) bt Tommy Paul ( USA x5) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2John Isner ( USA x2) bt Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 6-4, 7-6 (7/4)

