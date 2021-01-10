ATP - Delray Beach Open Results - Collated
Delray Beach, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :results on Saturday from the ATP Delray Beach Open (x denotes seed): 2nd rd Christian Harrison (USA) bt Cristian Garín (CHI x1) 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 Gianluca Mager (ITA) bt Sam Querrey (USA x6) 7-6 (10/8), 6-1Sebastian Korda (USA) bt Tommy Paul (USA x5) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2John Isner (USA x2) bt Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 6-4, 7-6 (7/4)