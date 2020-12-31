UrduPoint.com
ATP Hands Querrey Probation, Suspended Fine For Russian Covid-19 Flight

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 01:50 AM

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :American Sam Querrey was given six months probation and a suspended $20,000 fine Wednesday by the ATP Tour for violating Covid-19 safety protocols at the 2020 St. Petersburg Open.

The tour said it had completed an investigation into world number 53 Querrey's actions last October, when he departed Russia on a private plane rather than remaining in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19.

The ATP "concluded Mr. Querrey's conduct to be contrary to the integrity of the game under the Player Major Offense provision in the ATP Code of Conduct." That prompted the tour to issue the fine to Querrey but he can avoid paying the punishment by avoiding more violations during his probation period.

"Taking into consideration Mr. Querrey's many years of otherwise good standing with the ATP and other mitigating factors, the fine is suspended and will be lifted subject to Mr. Querrey committing no further breaches of health and safety protocols related to COVID-19 within a probationary six-month period," the tour said.

Querrey, 33, has five days to appeal the ruling.

He departed St. Petersburg with his wife Abby and nine-month-old son Ford after being removed from the event after an October 11 positive test four days after he had tested negative.

Querrey had been told to isolate in his hotel room while plans were being made to move him into a private apartment, but tounament officials said he would not open the door to his hotel room, then fled in the early morning hours of October 13, hotel security cameras capturing his escape.

Querrey told ATP representatives he had flown out of Russia on a private jet and they in turn informed the tournament.

Having won the most recent of his 10 ATP titles at the 2017 Los Cabos Open, Querrey made first-round exits at this year's US and French Opens in his major appearances after the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

