ATP Kitzbuehel Results

Tue 30th July 2019 | 01:30 AM

ATP Kitzbuehel results

Kitzbühel, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :results from Monday's matches in Kitzbuehel (x denotes seeding): 1st rd Roberto Carballes (ESP) bt Hugo Dellien (BOL) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 Lorenzo Sonego (ITA x7) bt Federico Del Bonis (ARG) 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/4) Matthias Bachinger (GER) bt Martin Klizan (SVK) 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/4)Dennis Novak (AUT) bt Jurij Rodionov (AUT) 6-3, 6-4Jeremy Chardy (FRA) bt Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 7-6 (10/8), 7-5.

