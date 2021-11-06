- Home
ATP Paris Masters Results -- 1st Update
Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 12:00 AM
Paris, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :ATP Paris Masters results on Friday (x denotes seeded player): Quarter-finalsNovak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Taylor Fritz (USA) 6-4, 6-3Hubert Hurkacz (POL x7) bt James Duckworth (AUS) 6-2, 6-7 (4/7), 7-5
