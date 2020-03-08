UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATP, WTA Announce Measures Aimed To Limit Coronavirus Spread

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 09:00 AM

ATP, WTA announce measures aimed to limit coronavirus spread

Los Angeles, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :The ATP and WTA announced measures aimed at combatting the spread of deadly coronavirus on Saturday, days before the start of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, California.

"As the outbreak of COVID-19 continues to cause concern on a global scale, the ATP and WTA have jointly announced a series of precautionary health measures that will be implemented on-site at upcoming events including the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, the Miami Open presented by Itau and WTA's Volvo car Open in Charleston," a joint statement from the men's and women's tours said.

Under the new measures, players and mascots won't hold hands when they walk on court. Ball kids at the tournaments will be provided with gloves and won't handle player towels or drinks during matches.

Players will be instructed not to distribute used towels, headbands, shirts and sweatbands -- which are sometimes tossed to fans as souvenirs.

Players also won't accept pens, tennis balls or other items to be signed.

"The health and safety of our players, fans, staff and tournament personnel is paramount and, as the outbreak of COVID-19 continues, these are common sense precautions for us to take," the ATP and WTA said.

"We continue to monitor this closely on a daily basis, working with our players and tournaments, as well as public health authorities as the situation evolves globally." The tours said the measures would be at all events "through the 2020 spring season." Indian Wells tournament advisers had already announced precautionary measures for the event, including gloves for ball kids, food workers and volunteers taking tickets.

More than 250 hand-sanitizing stations have been placed throughout the facility and common areas will be cleaned daily with an anti-viral application.

The tournament also announced Friday that it would offer refunds, or credit for the 2021 edition, to fans who purchased tickets but don't want to attend.

As of Saturday, 150,000 people in 95 countries had been infected with the virus and 3,556 people had died.

Related Topics

India Tennis Car Died Tours Charleston Miami Women 2020 Event All From Volvo Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Media briefing on preventive measures against coro ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends &#039;Super Saturday&# ..

8 hours ago

Scoreboards: Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiato ..

9 hours ago

Patel, Hafeez propel Qalandars to victory against ..

9 hours ago

Sustainable development linked to equal opportunit ..

10 hours ago

Corona virus not a new disease: Experts

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.