ATP Zhuhai Championships results

Zhuhai, China, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :results from the ATP Zhuhai Championships in China on Tuesday: 1st round Andy Murray (GBR) bt Tennys Sandgren (USA) 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-1 Damir Dzumhur (BIH) bt Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) bt Casper Ruud (NOR) 6-2, retired Alex De Minaur (AUS x7) bt John Millman (AUS) 6-1, 6-3Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) bt Dominik Koepfer (GER) 7-5, 6-2Pablo Andujar (ESP) bt Steve Johnson (USA) 2-6, 6-2, 6-1