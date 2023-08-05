Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2023 | 01:00 AM

ATP/WTA Washington results - 1st update

Washington, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :results on Friday from an ATP and WTA hardcourt tournament at Washington (x denotes seed): Men Quarter-finals Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x5) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA x13) walkover 3rd rd Jordan Thompson (AUS) bt Christopher Eubanks (USA x11) 6-2, 6-2 Tallon Griekspoor (NED x12) bt Gael Monfils (FRA) 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 Women Quarter-finals Jessica Pegula (USA x1) bt Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 2nd roundMaria Sakkari (GRE x4) bt Leylah Fernandez (CAN) 7-5, 6-2

