ATP/WTA Washington results - collated

Washington, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :results on Friday from an ATP and WTA hardcourt tournament at Washington (x denotes seed, players from Russia and Belarus unable to represent homelands due to Russian invasion of Ukraine): Men Quarter-finals Taylor Fritz (USA x1) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-3, 6-3 Tallon Griekspoor (NED x12) bt J.J.

Wolf (USA x16) 7-5, 6-4 Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x5) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA x13) walkover, leg injury Daniel Evans (GBR x9) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA x2) 6-4, 7-5 3rd rd Taylor Fritz (USA x1) bt Andy Murray (SCO x15) 6-7 (2/7), 6-3, 6-4 Jordan Thompson (AUS) bt Christopher Eubanks (USA x11) 6-2, 6-2 Tallon Griekspoor (NED x12) bt Gael Monfils (FRA) 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 Daniel Evans (GBR x9) bt Alexander Shevchenko 6-4, 6-3 Frances Tiafoe (USA x2) bt Shang Juncheng (CHN) 6-2, 6-3 Women Quarter-finals Jessica Pegula (USA x1) bt Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 Maria Sakkari (GRE x4) bt Madison Keys (USA x7) 6-3, 6-3 Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Belinda Bencic (SUI x6) 6-1, 6-2 Liudmila Samsonova (x8) bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR) 6-4, 6-2 2nd roundMaria Sakkari (GRE x4) bt Leylah Fernandez (CAN) 7-5, 6-2