Attack on Baghdad PM used 3 drones, 2 were shot down: sources

(@FahadShabbir)

Baghdad, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :The attack on the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi early Sunday was carried out using three drones, two of which were shot down, security sources said.

They were "launched from a site near Republic Bridge" which crosses the Tigris River in Baghdad, before flying towards the Green Zone where Kadhemi lives, one source said, confirming that "two drones were shot down".