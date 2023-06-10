UrduPoint.com

Attack On Hotel In Somalia's Capital Ends: State Media

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Attack on hotel in Somalia's capital ends: state media

Mogadishu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The Friday night siege of a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu has ended, state news agency SONNA and state tv SNTV announced, without specifying casualty figures.

The security forces "neutralised" rebels who carried out "the desperate terrorist attack on the Pearl Beach... in Mogadishu," SNTV reported on Saturday.

It added that security forces had rescued "many civilians from inside the hotel" and had shot and killed those responsible.

The Islamist Al-Shabaab group, which has been waging an insurgency against the internationally backed Federal government for more than 15 years, claimed responsibility for the attack.

While the group has been driven out of Somalia's main towns and cities, it retains power in large swathes of rural areas, and continues to carry out attacks against security and civilian targets, including in the capital.

Hotels have often been targeted in the past as they tend to host high-ranking Somali and foreign officials.

Related Topics

Somalia Attack Terrorist Hotel Mogadishu TV From Government

Recent Stories

UN Deputy Secretary-General urges world to take a ..

UN Deputy Secretary-General urges world to take a quantum leap in climate action

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2023

57 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Pakistan fulfils all necessary conditions of IMF: ..

Pakistan fulfils all necessary conditions of IMF: Dar

10 hours ago
 Minor boy crushed to death in road mishap

Minor boy crushed to death in road mishap

10 hours ago
 Accused of May 9 tragedy to be brought to justice: ..

Accused of May 9 tragedy to be brought to justice: Caretaker minister

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.